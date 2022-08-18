US announces $1 million for Pakistan ‘to build resilience against natural disasters’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a grant of $1 million for Pakistan “to build resilience against natural disasters.”

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the US official said, “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims.”

He added that the US continues to work together with Pakistan to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom had announced that the US Aid will provide Pakistan with $100,000 to help flood victims.