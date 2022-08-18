Two persons succumb to Covid during last 24 hours

Coronavirus claimed the lives of at least two persons during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute of Health, 578 positive Covid cases were reported on August 18 with the current positivity rate standing at 2.55%.

159 patients are in critical care. The total number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours were 22,679.

The total number of active cases in the country stood at 9,519. Around 30,544 people have lost their lives since the advent of the pandemic in 2020 whereas 1,524,746 people successfully recovered.