Heavy rainfall to hit most parts of country today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast thundershowers for Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

A local media outlet said heavy showers are also likely at scattered places in Sindh, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab and southern K-P during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in central and lower parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in all the provinces.

According to the meteorological office, parts of Balochistan and Sindh can receive approximately 100-150 mm of rainfall. Indus River may get flooded too.

National and provincial agencies for dealing with natural disasters have also directed the administration of the respective districts to take necessary precautions and to avoid unnecessary travel by taking precautionary measures.