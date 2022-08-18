Pakistan-UK ink new deportation, immigration accords

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed new bilateral deportation agreements on the “return and readmission” of those Pakistanis living illegally in the UK.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London between Pakistan Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A statement released from Islamabad read that the agreement renews and updates, in a bilateral context, an earlier agreement between Pakistan and the European Community regarding the readmission of persons residing without authorization concluded in October 2009.

The bilateral agreement became necessary after the UK exited the European Union.

“This agreement, which I am proud to have signed with our Pakistani friends, shows the New Plan for Immigration in action and the government delivering,” Priti said, adding that she makes no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders “who have no right to remain in the UK.”

She added that Pakistani nationals make up the seventh largest number of foreign criminals incarcerated in English and Welsh prisons, totalling nearly 3% of the foreign national offender population.

“British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our laws and gaming the system so we can’t remove them,” she was quoted as saying in a statement put out by the British government.

She added that the new UK Borders Act will aim to end the cycle of “last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals,” she said.

Apart from the return and readmissions agreement, both sides also signed a letter of intent to explore and further broaden mutually beneficial avenues of legal migration.

Following the signature, the two sides launched discussions on the entire ambit of Pakistan-UK migration, visa, law enforcement and judicial cooperation including readmission, prioritizing opportunities for students, mutual legal assistance and capacity building in law enforcement.

Noting that the Pakistani diaspora living in the UK constituted an important living bridge, both sides “reaffirmed” their desire to continue regular and formal discussions on the Pakistan-UK migration set up to strengthen the partnership, address illicit movement and encourage and facilitate legal channels of migration.