IMF board meeting, Shahbaz Gill, rainfall, Imran Khan

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Thursday, August 18, 2022.

IMF board meeting

The release of the sought-after tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan nears as the global lender’s executive board will meet on August 29. Esther Perez Ruiz - IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan – has also endorsed the meeting date to SAMAA TV.

Pakistan-UK ink new deportation, immigration accords The accord targets removing ’dangerous foreign criminals, immigration offenders from England.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed new bilateral deportation agreements on the “return and readmission” of those Pakistanis living illegally in the UK.

Shahbaz Gill shifted to hospital

Prison officials at Adiala jail Wednesday evening refused – for over four hours — to hand over Shahbaz Gill to an Islamabad police party that arrived at the prison to secure custody of the PTI leader, who was earlier remanded into police custody by the court.

Rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall till August 19. Light showers lashed the city last night, with water accumulating on the roads again that created difficulties for people to commute from one place to another.

Larger bench to hear PTI appeal

A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s appeal to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision.