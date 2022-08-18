Videos » Awaz Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 17 August 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 17 August 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 17 August 2022 Recommended Shahbaz Gill handed over to Islamabad police following hours-long standoff at Adiala prison Revealed: How and why Pakistani rupee lost steam against US dollar Honda joins other Japanese automakers in lowering price of vehicles Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular Ogra wants to increase petrol price by Rs16.48 Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Educational institutions in Sindh closed, exams postponed as more rains predicted