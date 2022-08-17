Honest airport staff return bag carrying cash, valuables to passenger

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff at Faisalabad International Airport (FIA) set an example of honesty as they returned cash and valuables worth Rs2 million to a passenger.

According to the details, a female passenger landing in Faisalabad on Wednesday left the airport after completing due procedure.

However, she forgot her bag there.

The bag carried foreign currency and valuables including a laptop, an iPhone etc all together worth Rs2 million.

When the CAA staff saw the bag, they took it into their custody and later handed it over to the passenger when she returned to search it.