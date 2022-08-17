Avoid these routes in Karachi today to avoid getting stuck in traffic

As it rained heavily in different areas of Karachi on Wednesday evening, several main arteries of the megacity faced traffic jams due to inundation of roads.

The heavy rains in the evening inundated several roads during the peak hours – when people were returning home from work.

The absence of traffic wardens added insult to the injury and massive traffic back-ups were developed on several main and connecting roads in Karachi.

The roads in Defence, Korangi, Maripur, SITE area, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal experienced long queues of vehicle while the situation was similar on main arteries including University Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Kashmir Road.

Red indicates heavy traffic jam

The traffic police remained absent from the scene and motorists remained helplessly stuck in traffic for hours.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic DIG blamed the poor condition of roads for traffic jams.