Imran Khan’s papers for contesting in Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency rejected

The district returning officer (DRO) of NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad has rejected Imran Khan’s nomination papers for contesting in upcoming by-polls on nine seats of National Assembly (NA).

PTI chairman had decided to be the lone contestant on nine seats of lower house of the Parliament which got vacant after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf only approved nine of over 100 resignations submitted by PTI lawmakers following Khan’s ouster.

He had also filed his nomination papers for approval in all constituencies but his opponents countered the move by filing objections.

For the upcoming by-polls, this is the first rejection of papers Khan has faced so far as his candidacy on all remaining eight seats has been approved according to PTI leader Farrukh Habib.

The election overseeing official had summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before him personally for scrutiny of objections raised by his opponents.

He said that the candidate could not submit a satisfactory answer to questions raised on his Form-B.

DRO has however approved the nomination papers of 10 other candidates including PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali and PTI’s Farrukh Habib.