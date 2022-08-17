Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urges not to politicize appointment of new army chief

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the appointment of a new army chief should not be turned into a political affair while adding that the government has not even initiated anything on it yet.

Addressing the reporters at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, he clarified that no process in this regard was underway at the moment. He said the matter should not be turned into a political debate.

The minister said that the presence of militants belonging to proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat could not be ignored.

However, he ruled out any chances of the resurrection of the militant group in the valley where it held absolute control in the past.

Speaking on the malicious social media campaign against the armed forces, he said that after scrutiny of verified data; it has been learned that all accounts involved in running the anti-military campaign were operated by PTI supporters.

Watch full press conference here: