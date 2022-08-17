Shoaib Akhtar slams ‘shameful’ Stoinis for accusing Husnain

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has jumped in support of rookie pacer Mohammad Hasnain after Australia all-rounder accused the latter of ‘chucking’ in the ongoing The Hundred.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the 32-year-old was furious after being dismissed for a 27-ball 37 by Husnian, who returned to professional cricket after remodelling his bowling action.

While on his way back to the pavilion, Stoinis was spotted seemingly imitating Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one.

However, Akhtar in his tweet slammed Stoinis and said that such actions should not be allowed.

Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them.

No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already. pic.twitter.com/5idGdBqcUf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 16, 2022

Earlier, the 22-year-old was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action and was suspended from bowling earlier this year. He was then reported by umpire Gerard Abood after the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2.

The biomechanics tests in late January confirmed that Hasnain’s action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.

He then underwent a long rehab and after successfully remodelling the bowling action, he was cleared to bowl again in international cricket.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Men in Green, where he claimed 29 wickets combined.