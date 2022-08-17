PM Shehbaz visits family of Lt Gen Sarfaraz martyred in chopper crash

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the grieved family of Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfaraz Ali who was martyred in a helicopter crash in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister.

The premier condoled with the martyr’s family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

“Our martyrs are our pride. The soldiers and officers of Pakistan armed forces never hesitated to sacrifice their lives to safeguard their motherland,” he said during the conversation with Sarfaraz Ali’s family.

He said that be it was the war against terrorists or any natural calamity, the soldiers and the officers of the Pakistan armed forces acted as protectors of the nation.

PM Shehbaz said the whole nation, including he himself, paid tribute to the martyrs for their sacrifices.

Earlier on August 14, the prime minister also visited the family of Major Talha Manan for condolence who was also among those martyred in the chopper crash.