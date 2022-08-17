Massive cuts in petroleum, vehicle imports help Pakistan reduce trade deficit

Pakistan reduced its trade deficit by 44.8% in July 2022 on a month-on-month basis by sharply cutting imports of crude oil and petroleum products as well as various categories of vehicles, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reveals.

On a year-on-year basis, the trade deficit has declined by 15.3%.

At the end of the previous fiscal year, Pakistan faced a runaway balance of payment crisis due to rising imports. The PMLN-led government introduced several measures to cut imports, including the requirement to get prior approval from the central bank for opening Letters of Credit (LCs) and a ban on imports of certain non-essential luxury items.

The country registered a 36.6% decline in imports, which were recorded at $4.993 billion compared to $7.880 billion in June. On a year-on-year basis, imports decreased 10.4%.

While imports data shows that the government was largely successful in its efforts to control the trade deficit, exports also registered a drop of 22.7% in this period and were recorded at $2.254 billion from $2.918 billion in June. On a year-on-year basis, exports registered a drop of 3.6%.

The overall trade deficit came down by 44.8% in July, with the petroleum group and transport group contributing significantly.

Petroleum group imports fell by a massive 60.5% while transport group imports dropped 45.3%.

Pakistan imports not only crude oil but also petroleum products, especially petrol and diesel from Mideast.

A closer examination of PBS data shows that the consumption of petroleum products dropped from 2,191,642 metric tonnes to a mere 766,469 metric tonnes (MT) — a 65.03% decline.

Similarly, crude oil imports came down at least 46.26% from 1,120,667 MT in June to 602,214 MT in July.

The country had spent $3.639 billion on petroleum group imports in June but imported only $1.436 billion worth of petroleum products, crude oil, LNG, and other fuels in July, saving around $2.2 billion.

In the transport group, imports of completely built units (CBU) of motor cars dropped by 72.94% and motorcycles by 63.36%. The import of completely knocked-down (CDK) units of motor cars registered a decline of 36.38% and motorcycles 11.78%.

In June 2022, Pakistan had spent $383 million on imports under the transport group, but it imported only $209 million worth of vehicles and parts — saving over $173 million.