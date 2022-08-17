Watch Live
Don’t fear consequences: Imran orders Punjab govt officials to follow illegal orders

Ex-PM directs home secretary, jail IG to shift Gill to a hospital
Samaa Web Desk Aug 17, 2022
Soon after PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was remanded to Islamabad Police custody for another two days, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ordered the Punjab administration to move him to a hospital.

As reported by SAMAA TV, Imran Khan gave this order to Punjab home secretary and Punjab jails inspector general (IG).

He ordered both government officials to immediately shift Gill to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

PTI had alleged that Gill was stripped naked and tortured when he was in custody of Islamabad Police – which was under the federal government led by PML-N – after getting arrested on sedition charges.

The government officials told ex-PM that it would be illegal to do so.

But, Imran Khan pushed them to follow his orders no matter what the consequences of it are going to be.

Imran Khan

Shahbaz gill

