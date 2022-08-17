PSL set to go toe-to-toe with IPL: report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to go toe-to-toe with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, thanks to packed schedule for the Men in Green in 2024-25.

According to Cricinfo, the clash will happen because Pakistan is hosting its first ICC tournament - the Champions Trophy in February 2025.

It will be the first ICC tournament in Pakistan after the 1996 ODI World Cup.

This will push the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the 10th edition of T20 tournament between March and May – the same window where IPL is usually played.

Pakistan have missed out on a chance to host the top ICC tournament in home on previous three occasions due to security concerns. However, Pakistan have now hosted top teams in the last three years including Australia.

In the upcoming ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) Pakistan are set to play 27 Tests (13 at home), 47 ODIs (26 home), and 56 T20Is (27 home).

The Tests are part of the successive World Test Championship cycles.

The surfeit of matches means there will be a clash of dates when it comes to the PSL and the IPL in 2025, and the 2026 PSL will end up taking place just seven months later, in December 2025-January 2026. However, the 12th edition of the league in 2027, will return to its normal window in January-February.