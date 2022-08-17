Prohibited funding case: PTI chairman refuses to reply to FIA notice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday refused to submit a reply to the notice served to him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

The refusal to cooperate with the investigation agency was communicated by the ex-PM’s counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan.

“I am not answerable to you or bound to provide you information,” ex-PM said in his reply sent to FIA Commercial Bank Circle Deputy Director Amna Baig.

The FIA circle had sought details of PTI’s bank accounts from Imran Khan under investigation into foreign funding received by the party.

Imran Khan said the notice served to him displayed the agency’s ‘ill-intention’ while also showing how the investigation agency was under influence.

The former premier maintained that the top poll body did not give a verdict but rather issued a report on prohibited funding received by PTI, adding that ECP could not give order to any institution or department on basis of that report.

Imran Khan said in his reply that FIA was not authorized to carry out action against a political party under Political Parties Order 2002.

The notice was also contradictory to FIA Act, he added.

He mentioned that Supreme Court had declared the election commission an administrative institution in many of its verdicts.