PTI leaders fear Gill to cough up ‘false statement’ against Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill “is in a fragile state of mental & physical health because of the torture inflicted on him” and that sending him on police remand was meant to extract a “false statement” against “us.”

Similar fears were expressed by PTI leader Shireen Mazari while Fawad Chaudhry declared that the judges who send political workers on police remand to be subjected to torture were “national criminals.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s remarks come shortly after a lower court granted a two-day physical remand of Gill.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the PTI chief stated that Gill was tortured at least twice. First “when he was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location and then again at the police station.”

Terming the incident as a “conspiracy to target me and PTI”, Imran said the government is hell-bent on getting false statements against him in a similar fashion as they did with social media activists.

“This is part of conspiracy to target me & PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists.This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“We will take all legal and political actions to counter not only this torture being inflicted upon Shahbaz Gill, but also any such extra-Constituional & extra-legal actions being devised against us.”

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to condemn the lower court’s decision and expressed her fears about a ‘false statement’ that could come from Gill.

“The regime change conspirators are getting desperate to try & get something against IK & now using Shahbaz Gill by torturing him to force false statements, which he has so far resisted despite extreme torture first when he was abducted to an unknown location & then at the CIA cell.”

She added that “The re-sending of Gill on police remand is something that is very rare after judicial remand has been granted.”

Mazari deplored the country’s descent into fascism is happening at a furious pace, but “we will resist to the full.”

Meanwhile, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the judge who granted police an additional remand of Gill as a “national criminal.”

He added the government only seeks Gill’s remand to “torture” him.

“It has never been seen that a few days after physical remand is rejected, a further remand is sought,” Fawad said, adding that the plan is to make Gill a witness against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said he was threatened of cases being registered against him for meeting Gill. “It is a foolish policy to portray the largest party as anti-military.”

On the other hand, former planning minister Asad Umar reiterated what Fawad had stated earlier. “Shehbaz Gill will be tortured into giving a statement against Imran.”

Speaking to the media outside the Adiala Jail, the PTI leader said, “the police had already taken Gill’s phone the same day he was arrested.”

“They are trying to take a false statement from Gill,” he said.