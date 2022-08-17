Electric vehicles you can buy in Pakistan

In the age of technological advancements and promoting eco-friendly products, electric vehicles are considered an excellent option to replace conventional cars. EVs are operated by batteries, which will eventually end our dependency on fossil fuel.

According to OCE World, Refined Petroleum is Pakistan’s top import, so if we promote EVs in the country, we can eventually replace them with renewable energy.

Over the past few years, every other country has been switching towards electric vehicles to tackle global warming and boost renewable energy.

In Pakistan, recently, we have seen a lot of companies that are trying to enter the sector. Companies like Jolta and MS Group are introducing 70 cc style electric bikes. Elektra is trying to enter the market by launching retro-style café racers and sports-style e-bikes to catch the market.

Talking about electric cars, we have seen MG has entered the Pakistani auto industry with its MG ZS EV electric car. On 14 August, Dice Foundation introduced a locally produced electric vehicle dubbed as NUR-E 75.

That said, we have compiled a list of all the electric vehicles, cars, and bikes that are currently available in Pakistan market.

Electric Bikes

Vlektra:

Vlektra is an electric vehicle startup located in Karachi, Pakistan. However, we don’t know much about their facilities, factories, or production lines. Initially, they introduced three models of their E-bikes: Bolt, Retro, and Retro 1969.

Vlektra Retro

Full Charge Coverage 80-100 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3 Hours Lithium-ion battery with a life of 5 years 1500w electric-motor Price Rs 299,000/-

Vlektra Bolt

Full Charge Coverage 80-100 KM Charge Time 0-100% 4 Hours Lithium-ion battery with a life of 5 years 2000w electric-motor Price Rs 449,000/-

Vlektra 1969

Full Charge Coverage 80-100 KM Charge Time 0-100% 4 Hours Lithium-ion battery with a life of 5 years 2000w electric-motor Price Rs 449,000/-

Jolta Electric:

The first locally manufactured electric bike in Pakistan is the eBike from Jolta Electric, and the company just announced that it had delivered 10,000 units to Pakistani customers in 2021.

Jolta EBike – JE-70D

Full Charge Coverage 80 KM Charging Time Overnight Battery Installed Dry Cell Battery 1000w electric-motor Price Rs 120,000/-

Jolta EBike – JE-70D SE

Full Charge Coverage 80 KM Charging Time Overnight Battery Installed Dry Cell Battery 1000w electric-motor Price Rs 129,000/-

Jolta EBike – JE-70L

Full Charge Coverage 80-90 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3 Hours Li-Ion Phosphate Battery With A Life Of 5 Years 1000w electric-motor Price Rs 172,000/-

Jolta EBike – JE-100L

Full Charge Coverage 100+ KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-3.5 Hours Li-Ion Phosphate Battery With A Life Of 5 Years 1500w electric-motor Price Rs 192,000/-

Jolta – JE-Scooty

Full Charge Coverage 80 KM Charging Time Overnight Battery Installed Dry Cell Battery 1000w electric-motor Price Rs 130,000/-

MS Jaguar:

MS Group of Companies is based in Lahore; they manufactured a budget-friendly motorcycle at first. Still, they have expanded their lineup with more modernized and sporty electric bikes. They can be considered pioneers of e-bikes in Pakistan. The models available in the market are MS E-Heavy Bike, MS E-Scooter, MS Jaguar E-125, and MS Jaguar E-70.

MS E-Heavy Bike

Full Charge Coverage 100 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3.5 Hours Battery Installed Dry Cell Battery Electric-motor Price Rs 259,900/-

MS E-Scooter

Full Charge Coverage 70 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3.5 Hours Battery Installed Dry Cell Battery Electric-motor Price Rs 129,900/-

MS Jaguar E-125

Full Charge Coverage 170-200 KM Charge Time 0-100% 1 Hour (Fast Charger); 2 Hours (Normal Charger) Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery With A Life Of 10 Years 2000w electric-motor Price Rs 244,900/-

MS Jaguar E-70

Full Charge Coverage 100-120 KM Charge Time 0-100% 1 Hour (Fast Charger); 2 Hours (Normal Charger) Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery With A Life Of 10 Years 1500w electric-motor Price Rs 173,900/-

National E-vehicle:

National E-vehicle is a private limited company that was established in 2014. Their main goal was to provide eco-friendly ride options for Pakistanis. They have introduced their e-bikes in Pakistan with a scooter look. They aim to reduce noise pollution and import the bill of oil in Pakistan. There are 6 models right now in their lineup. However, National aims to launch electric cars, trucks, and shuttles to promote eco-friendliness in all automotive industry sectors.

Cougar

Full Charge Coverage 50-60 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 500w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Black Hawk

Full Charge Coverage 50-60 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 800w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Wild Cat

Full Charge Coverage 50-60 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 800w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Tiger

Full Charge Coverage 50-60 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 800w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Thunder Bird

Full Charge Coverage 50-60 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 800w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Impala

Full Charge Coverage 80-90 KM Charge Time 0-100% 3-4 Hours Lead-Acid Battery 800w electric-motor Price Not Mentioned

Electric Cars

MG Motors

MG Motors is a British car company. It was introduced in Pakistan by Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier Company. MG Motors has recently introduced its all-electric vehicle in Pakistan by the name MG ZS EV which is considered the only Electric vehicle that can be bought locally in Pakistan.

MG ZS EV

Full Charge Coverage 320 KM Charge Time 0-100% 8 Hours with 7kW Home Charger; 54 Minutes 0-80% using a 50kW Public Charging Station CATL Ternary Lithium Battery Synchronous Motor Price Rs 6,250,000/-

Nur-E 75

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Dice Foundation, a US-based Non-Profit Organization in collaboration with various local institutes of Pakistan, has launched a prototype of an EV dubbed NUR-E 75. The mass production of the locally produced EV will start in 2024.

Nur-E 75

Full Charge Coverage 210 KM Charge Time 0-100% 2 Hours 35kWh Capacity Battery Electric-motor Expected price Rs 2,000,000/-

Rinco:

Rinco Aria was introduced in Pakistan by Nayyar Motors, which is only selling wholly built units in Pakistan by importing a vehicle from China. There is a hefty amount of duty on the car, due to which the price is much higher than expected. However, the car is said to make its mark on the automotive industry of Pakistan.

Rinco Aria

Full Charge Coverage 200 KM Charge Time 0-100% 6 Hours Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery Electric-motor Price Rs 2,400,000/-

Audi:

Audi is considered a luxury brand in Pakistan. Recently they have launched their all electric car named Audi E-Tron in Pakistan. The company aims to give benefits of new innovative technology to its consumers. The SUV electric vehicle is spacious and fully loaded with modern features.

Audi E-Tron

Full Charge Coverage 230 KM Charge Time 0-100% 4 Hours Max Speed 190-200 KM Lithium-Ion Type Battery Electric-motor Price Rs 21,000,000/-

Audi e-tron GT Quattro

Full Charge Coverage up to 487 KM Charge Time Battery from 5 % to 80% in 22.5 min Max Speed 245 km/h Lithium-Ion Type Battery Electric-motor Price Rs 21,150,000/-

Audi RS e-tron GT