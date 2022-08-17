Police arrest six for humiliating, torturing woman for refusing marriage proposal

Faisalabad police on Wednesday arrested six including a woman for humiliating, and torturing a woman for refusing a marriage proposal.

Punjab police, in a tweet, informed the people that all six suspects have been apprehended while the Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) appointed a special team to probe the incident.

The victim told the police that her classmate sent her the marriage proposal of her father who runs an export business. When she turned down the proposal, she was threatened with dire consequences.

The woman was later abducted from her residence and tortured.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victim crying and pleading with the accused to let her go as they slap and torture her.

The accused can also be seen grabbing the victim by the hair and cutting those with scissors in an attempt to punish her audacity to turn down the proposal of the influential old man identified as Sheikh Danish.

She was also made to lick the shoes of Sheikh’s daughter Ana while she said ‘Sorry Ana’ repeatedly in one of the videos that went viral on social media.

Social media was abuzz with comments requesting the police to make sure that the suspects are duly punished for their crimes or the public will go out on the streets to demand justice.