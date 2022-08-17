Europe’s looming winter gas supply crisis to impact Pakistan’s energy needs

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) — the research and analysis division of the Economist Group — has predicted a “bleak midwinter” for Europe in the coming months amid uncertain gas supplies from Russia. This could exacerbate Pakistan’s energy needs in December and January as increased European demand in Mideast markets has already forced the country out of the market.

Russia was a major gas supplier for Europe, but since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has cut its supplies to the region to 20%.

The cut followed the European Union’s decision to sanction Russia for the Ukraine war, but EIU blames Russia for the weaponization of gas deliveries.

The EIU has also forecasted a recession for the region.

“Europe is heading for an energy supply crunch this winter. Russia’s weaponisation of gas deliveries will result in energy shortages, high prices and an economic downturn,” the EIU said in its latest report.

“Russia’s aim has been to make gas supply to Europe as unpredictable as possible and thus undermine economic confidence and EU resolve on sanctions. We assume that Russia will not increase gas flows to Europe above the current 20% and that cuts to supply may become more severe in the coming months,” it said.

The EIU referred to European efforts to buy LNG from the Mideast but said that the lost supply could not be covered by such deals “given the limited availability of global LNG supplies and regional regasification terminals.”

The report predicted that some European nations will be “ unable to meet their gas needs this winter, with Germany in particular forced to implement industrial rationing“ while domestic consumers will pay higher prices.

The European nations have already agreed to a demand reduction of 15% under a gas sharing formula for the coming winter, but the EIU expressed fears that this could hurt European solidarity as “agreeing to domestic shortages to help a neighbouring country would be unpopular.”

The shortage will also impact economic activities in the region, according to EIU.

It said that Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia — which historically remained dependent on Russian gas — will be hit harder.

Germany’s industrial sector to bear the brunt

The research group has forecast economic troubles for Germany, whose industrial sector will bear the brunt of the gas shortage.

“The negative economic impact will be felt most in the industrial sector owing to much lower energy efficiency in these countries than the EU average, meaning that firms’ profits will be hit disproportionately by high energy prices. The sectors that will suffer most from gas shortages will be base metals (the largest industrial energy consumer, given gas-fuelled furnaces) and chemicals. In addition, suppliers for German industrial firms will face a steep fall in external demand as high prices, falling confidence and gas rationing choke off German production,” it said.

This will also affect other European countries as “Germany is a systemically important economy in the EU—it accounts for a quarter of the bloc’s GDP— so a downturn prompted by gas shortages will have serious spillover effects.”

“We expect a recession in Europe this winter, with the brunt of the economic impact coming in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023. An unsupportive global context— given US monetary tightening, China’s growth slowdown and growing investor nervousness—will exacerbate the European downturn,” the EIU ruled.

How this will impact Pakistan

Although the 8-page EIU report does not weigh up the impact of the European gas shortage on other countries in the world, developing nations like Pakistan cannot escape the fallout from the situation in Europe.

The EU is a major buyer of Pakistani exports. With the region entering a recession sparked by gas shortage and other factors, Pakistan’s exports could drop. This, in turn, will increase the country’s current account deficit (CAD) and will also impact the value of the rupee.

But the impact will not be limited to Pakistan’s export sector.

Since European nations entered the Mideast market to buy more and more LNG in an attempt to cover the lost supplies from Russia, the spot prices have almost tripled from around $15 per MMBtu in July 2021 to above $40 per MMBtu in July.

Pakistan had to cancel at least two tenders this year and has reportedly entered into negotiation with Qatar for a long-term contract in an effort to buy LNG at less than the spot rates.

The country has floated a tender this month for six-year supply of LNG.

However, growing EU demand may make the negotiations harder and since Pakistan is unable to purchase gas at spot rates, winter could be bleaker for Pakistan.