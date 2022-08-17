Babar Azam shatters world record during Netherland ODI

It has become a norm for Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam to break records whenever he is out on the crease.

Though he managed to score only 74 runs in Pakistan’s 16-run victory over the Netherlands in the first ODI, they were enough to shatter record books.

In that innings, he crossed 4,500-run mark in the ODIs and broke South Africa great Hashim Amla’s record for the most runs in ODIs after 88 innings.

Babar, who struggled to get going in the early part of his innings, shifted gears wonderfully to register yet another fine half-century.

The stylish right-hander now has 4516 runs to his name at an average of 59.42 in 88 innings. Amla had scored 4473 runs after batting in the exact number of innings.

Pakistan will play second ODI on August 18 in Rotterdam.