Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Prohibited funding case: Akbar S Babar to become party in PTI’s appeal

Submits request in Islamabad High Court
Sohail Rashid Aug 17, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The central man in the prohibited funding case, Akbar S Babar has decided to become a party in the appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier this month, on August 10, PTI challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI had listed the ECP as a party in the case and pleaded the court to declare the election commission’s decision as null and void.

Earlier on Tuesday, IHC Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq had decided to constitute a larger bench to hear PTI’s appeal on August 18 (tomorrow).

On the other hand, Babar submitted a request in the high court to be made a party in the case in which it has been stated that he is a member of PTI and a complainant in the case.

He has maintained in his request that PTI did not come to court with “clean hands”.

“I urge the larger bench to make me a party in the case,” Babar said.

PTI

PTI foreign funding case

prohibited funding case

Akbar S Babar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div