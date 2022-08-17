Prohibited funding case: Akbar S Babar to become party in PTI’s appeal

The central man in the prohibited funding case, Akbar S Babar has decided to become a party in the appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier this month, on August 10, PTI challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI had listed the ECP as a party in the case and pleaded the court to declare the election commission’s decision as null and void.

Earlier on Tuesday, IHC Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq had decided to constitute a larger bench to hear PTI’s appeal on August 18 (tomorrow).

On the other hand, Babar submitted a request in the high court to be made a party in the case in which it has been stated that he is a member of PTI and a complainant in the case.

He has maintained in his request that PTI did not come to court with “clean hands”.

“I urge the larger bench to make me a party in the case,” Babar said.