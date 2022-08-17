Pakistani artists win gold in India

Pakistani artists have once again proved their mettle on the international stage, this time winning gold in India at the Promax India Awards 2022 for their work on cross-border shows.

The awards were doubly joyous since they came on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of both Pakistan and India.

The awards were handed out for two shows by the Indian entertainment channel Zindagi – owned by Zee Entertainment – titled Dhoop Ki Deewar and Qatil Haseenao Ke Naam.

Celebrated music artist Zeeshan Parwez won gold for Qatil Haseenao Ke Naam, being awarded for the ‘Best program title sequence’. Noted visual artist Rahada Tajwer won gold for Dhoop Ki Deewar in the ‘Best key art’ category.

The Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly starrer, Dhoop Ki Deewar, also won big at the awards, bagging the award ‘Best social media campaign for a program’.

The award meant a lot for Zeeshan Parwez, who has easily established himself as a top artist in Pakistan but to go on and make a mark on the international stage meant a lot more.

“It was a pleasure crafting a title sequence for Meenu Gaur’s desi noir web series and I thank all the jury members for this award,” he said, adding, “Congratulations to everyone at Zee Zindagi and all team members involved with this production.”

Talking about the win, Dhoop Ki Deewar visual artist Rahada Tajwer said, “Working on this project was both liberating and exhilarating.”

Tajwer explained that the project offered complete creative freedom in terms of concept and execution.

“Exhilarating because the team was extremely supportive and appreciative throughout the process,” she said

Tajwer said that gaining international recognition for her artworks and then winning an award, was “of course extremely overwhelming - in a good way.”

The project, she said, was a revelation and noted the love and warmth she received from her colleagues allowing her to build cross-border relationships.

“The award is the cherry on top and I am so grateful that I got to work on this project, my heart is really full,” she said, adding, “when the team won the award and I got phone calls and messages from the team was the kind of moment that I’m going to replay in my head anytime I need cheering up.”

Gaur said the show was “genuinely a labor of love by the whole team, and winning this award for the title sequence makes us all so proud and grateful.”

The shows

Dhoop Ki Deewar is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict, highlighting that there is no real winner of a war. It tells the story of Vishal Malhotra and Sarah Sher Ali, where they both lose their fathers in a cross-border clash.

The show has been a favorite amongst digital audiences on both sides of the border,

Meanwhile, Qatil Haseenao Ke Naam is a gripping crime drama series which has been directed by London-based director Meenu Gaur - of the Zinda Bhaag fame.

The drama centers on several aggrieved women who punish men for their deceit, opportunism, and violence.