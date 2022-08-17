Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

All scenarios for Pakistan’s direct World Cup 2023 qualification

They need minimum 120 points for the spot
Samaa Web Desk Aug 17, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan are on the brink of securing a World Cup 2023 spot after they beat the Netherlands in the first ODI on Tuesday.

The Men in Green secured a 16-run victory in Rotterdam thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent ton. With this victory, they joined Afghanistan in third place with 100 points on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

If Pakistan win the remaining two ODIs, they will have 120 points and will assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.

If they manage to lose both the games, they will still have a chance to secure a direct spot with two series remaining in the cycle ahead of the World Cup.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualify on the account of being the tournament hosts.

Pakistan

India

Cricket

ICC

ICC World Cup Super League

ICC World Cup 2023

PAK v NED

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Faisal Khan Aug 17, 2022 01:10pm
I want to connect myself with saama News as a sports analyst or sports journalist.
Reply

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div