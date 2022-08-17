Out of steam: Rupee starts losing ground to US dollar again

The rupee has finally run out of steam, its march against the US dollar started reversing on Wednesday during intraday trading in both interbank and open currency markets.

In the interbank market, the rupee lost 98 paisas, or 0.46%, and closed at Rs214.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Currency dealers said that in the interbank markets, the rupee lost around Rs0.74 to increase to Rs214.64.

The rupee had closed at a value of Rs213.90 in the interbank on Tuesday.

Similarly in the open market, where the rupee had closed at Rs211 on Tuesday, it had gained another Rs3.50 to rise to Rs214.50 on Wednesday morning.

In the last 12 days, the dollar has fallen by Rs37 in the open market and by Rs26 in the interbank market.

According to data released by Bloomberg, the performance of the Pakistani rupee at the global level, appreciating at a rate of 11.12%, was the highest performance by any currency of any country in the world.

The currency of Madagascar was second, appreciating at a rate of 5.42% followed by the currency of Israel, which performed at 3.79%.

The performance of Pakistani currency remains higher in terms of increasing value of currency even if both the currencies of the second and third ranked countries are collected.