Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested after court cancels bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by an anti-encroachment team after the court cancelled his bail.

The anti-encroachment team has accused Sheikh of illegally occupying government land.

On July 27, Sheikh was apprehended by an anti-corruption team led by Director Zeeshan Memon when he reached Jamshoro to attend a court hearing. PTI leader was later shifted to an undisclosed location.

Heavy contingents of the police were also present on the occasion. His personal guards tried to forcefully stop the anti-corruption team from taking him into custody, but to no avail.

Following the arrest, Sheikh’s spokesperson blamed the Sindh government for losing senses in political vengeance.