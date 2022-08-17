UAE President confers ‘Order of the Union Medal’ on army chief

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the Order of the Union Medal on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited UAE on an official visit.

The COAS called on the UAE President. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion.

“The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership,” the ISPR added.

Gen Bajwa received UAE’s highest civil award for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both the countries.