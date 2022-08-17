Fakhar Zaman reveals Pakistan’s future bowling star

Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has revealed the future bowling star of Pakistan following a 16-run victory against Netherlands.

The southpaw smashed 108 as Pakistan secured a crucial victory in the first ODI at Rotterdam on Tuesday.

While speaking to media in a post-match talk, the left-hander heaped praise on debutants Naseem Shah and batter Salman Ali Aga.

“Naseem Shah is a very talented bowler and if Naseem could carry himself like Shaheen Afridi, he has the talent and the way he bowled today, I think he is our future star,” he said. “Agha Salman is an experienced domestic player and the way he batted at the end it shows how strong is our bench.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old said that the Men in Green should have played batter on a seaming wicket.

“Look, it was our first match, we won, and winning always gives confidence,” he said. “We could have played better than this but they were bowling at the channel and it was a seaming wicket. Credit goes to their [the Netherlands] bowlers and in international cricket, every game is important,”

The Babar Azam-led side will face the Netherlands in the second ODI on August 18 at the same venue.