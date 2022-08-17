Heavy rain lashes different parts of Karachi

Rainfall continued to lash different parts of Karachi on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted another monsoon spell from August 16-19.

Due to the continuous rainfall, traffic on Korangi Causeway remained suspended for the fifth day.

People travelling on foot or the bike are facing difficulties in commuting from one place to another.

Various roads and streets in the Old City area are covered with rainwater and mud. Rainwater is still accumulated on roads leading to the Civil Hospital. Water near the Burns Ward also could not be drained completely. There are also patches of water in front of the KMC office on MA Jinnah Road and near the lighthouse.

In PECHS, Bahadrabad areas, rainwater and mud has made the roads slippery for pedestrians.

After the heavy rain, the flow of traffic was also affected due to accumulation of water on Sharae Faisal, Saddar, Clifton, University Road, II Chundrigarh Road, Safora Chowk and other roads of the city.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said the temporary disruption in power supply was due to the accumulation of water in low-lying areas of the city.

“Electric staff is constantly monitoring the changing weather conditions,” he said, adding that citizens can contact 118 in case of any emergency.

The monsoon spells of this year have wreaked havoc throughout the country. Many lives have been lost, people injured and homes damaged.

More updates to follow