Educational institutions in Sindh closed, exams postponed as more rains predicted

After extended torrential rainfalls on Wednesday, all educational institutions in Karachi and other districts of Sindh will remain closed on Thursday (tomorrow).

This was said by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah after a wet day throughout the province and forecast of heavy rains on Thursday.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) Chairman Haider Ali had already previously announced keeping schools and colleges closed on Thursday after reviewing the situation.

The minister said that all private and public educational institutions in Karachi and other parts of Sindh will not open on August 18.

Exams postponed

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has also postponed exams of all groups on August 18 due to the heavy rain forecast and roads’ situation after Wednesday rainfall.

The postponed exams have been rescheduled on August 25 which will be conducted at same exam centers and time, a press release said.

The board has also directed colleges to reschedule practical exams to later dates.

Four died in rain-related incidents

Scheme-33 area of Karachi faced flooding as Tadho dam overflowed after heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Wednesday while a woman died in Mir Khan Goth in Gadap Town after getting washed away.

Due to overflowing of the water reservoir, the water slowly travelled to different schemes from Sameera Chowk. One track of the road from Sameera Chowk leading to Al-Azhar Garden had been shut down for traffic.

Many vehicles also got stuck due to flooding and the residents feared the water would soon travel inside their homes.

The water from the Bolari River in Gadap Town flowed into Mir Khan Goth as it poured out too after torrential rain.

A woman and child had gone missing while others had been rescued.

Later, the rescue workers recovered the woman’s body while they managed to save the child.

The heavy rains caused havoc in parts of Sindh and took three lives. Three people died in Khairpur in incidents of wall collapse.

Heavy rains triggered hill torrents in Kirthar which traveled to Murid Babbar village in Dadu, damaging the dyke.

Dozens of villages were submerged along the coastline of Thatta.

The situation in the urban center of Hyderabad was no different as main arteries turned into artificial pools.

The low-lying areas of the city were also inundated.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another monsoon spell from August 16-19.

Karachi in muddle

Due to the continuous rainfall, traffic on Korangi Causeway remained suspended for the fifth day while other main arteries also experienced massive traffic back-ups on Wednesday evening.

People travelling on foot or the bike faced difficulties in commuting from one place to another.

Various roads and streets in the Old City area were covered with rainwater and mud.

Rainwater is still accumulated on roads leading to the Civil Hospital.

Water near the Burns Ward also could not be drained completely. There are also patches of water in front of the KMC office on MA Jinnah Road and near the lighthouse.

In PECHS, Bahadrabad areas, rainwater and mud made the roads slippery for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said the temporary disruption in power supply was due to the accumulation of water in low-lying areas of the city.

“Electric staff is constantly monitoring the changing weather conditions,” he said, adding that citizens can contact 118 in case of any emergency.

The monsoon spells of this year have wreaked havoc throughout the country. Many lives have been lost, people injured and homes damaged.