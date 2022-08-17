Covid claims five lives in last 24 hours

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday reported five deaths from the coronavirus.

According to the NIH, the total number of positive cases were 526 while the positivity rate stood at 2.72%.

At least 156 Covid patients are in critical care. The total number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours was 19,312.

9,314 are the number of active coronavirus cases in the country. Covid has claimed 30,542 lives so far. Around 1,524,375 people recovered from the disease since 2020.