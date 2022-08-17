Parliament lodges raid, prison officials removed, tourist harassment case, rainfall

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Parliament lodges raid

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and interior minister Sheikh Rasheed at 2pm on Wednesday to inquire them on police action in Parliament Lodges. The meeting of the NA standing panel was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Punjab govt removes top prison officials

After the PTI alleged that Shahbaz Gill, a close confidant of Imran Khan, was being tortured in Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison, the Punjab government removed DIG Prison Rawalpindi Region and Adiala Jail’s Superintendent from their positions on Tuesday. The move came despite the Punjab home minister refuting the PTI claims that Gill faced maltreatment at the jail.

Suspects nabbed in foreign tourist harassment case

Islamabad Police arrested four primary suspects involved in harassment of foreign tourists including women in Shakarparian on August 14. According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Adil Tanoli, the case pertaining to harassment of foreign tourists was registered at Abpara police station. The police apprehended four main suspects in the case on Tuesday.

Rain continues to lash parts of Karachi

Monsoon rains continued to lash different parts of Karachi on Wednesday morning. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another spell of rainfall from Tuesday evening that will last till at least August 19.