Good governance, elimination of unemployment, promotion of tourism govt’s top priorities: PM AJK

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that government would take all possible measures to implement its vision of good governance in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PM said that good governance was key to improve state affairs and resolve problems being faced by the common man.

In order to address the public grievances, the PM said that complaint registering system on the pattern of citizen portal would be established at divisional level to solve public complaints on a priority basis.

“Notification regarding the increase of salaries of the government employees has been issued,” the PM said, adding that the incumbent government would provide other facilities to the employees but they should also perform their duties with dedication and enthusiasm.

He said that government officers and employees were legally and morally bound to serve the people.

“The performance of all government departments is being monitored to improve their performance,” he said.

He said that the notification of increase in pension and increase in migrant subsistence allowance has also been issued.

The government, he added, was using all available resources for the welfare of the citizens.

“Establishing good governance and promotion of tourism in the AJK are among the top priorities of our government,” he said adding that for elimination of unemployment; technical training institutions were being set up all across the state and funds have also been allocated in the budget in this regard.

“Azad Kashmir is rich in natural resources, better utilization of these resources could be instrumental in changing the destiny of this region,” he added.

He said that the government was playing a historic role for the construction and development of Azad Kashmir and highlighting the freedom movement.