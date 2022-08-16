Traffic suspended in Naran as bridge collapses due to flash floods

National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman on Tuesday said that a bridge has collapsed due to flash floods near Batal, three kilometers away from Naran.

All traffic returning from Naran has been stopped.

Tourists were advised to stay overnight at nearby places, said a press release.

Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has directed NHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) member to restore traffic as soon as possible.

NHA staff reached the spot with heavy machinery and an alternative route is being made to restore traffic.

On the minister’s directives, Communications Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha was supervising all the traffic restoration work himself.

Tourists were advised to avoid going to hilly areas due to bad weather conditions.