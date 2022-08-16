Remembering Qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary

The people of Pakistan and beyond observed the 25th death anniversary of legendary ‘Qawwali’ maestro and singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on Tuesday.

He passed away on August 16, 1997, aged just 48 but due to his contribution to the music genre which dates back to the 13th century in the Indian subcontinent, he was popularly regarded as ‘The King of Qawwali’.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan started his professional career in the late 1960s and received numerous awards during his career, including the President of Pakistan’s Award for Pride of Performance in 1987 for his musical contributions to the country.

Over the years, he came up with several soulful compositions which continue to move people even today and many of his popular songs were revived in Bollywood movies as well.

After conquering the East, he became prominent in the West in 1985 when he performed at the World of Music, Arts, and Dance (WOMAD) festival.

