Islamabad Police arrest 4 main suspects in foreigners harassment case

Islamabad Police arrested four primary suspects involved in harassment of foreign tourists including women in Shakarparian on August 14.

According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Adil Tanoli, the case pertaining to harassment of foreign tourists was registered at Abpara police station.

The police apprehended four main suspects in the case on Tuesday.

The police have also seized video clips which the harassers had recorded and posted on social media.

Notably, the suspects appearing in videos of the vile act are being identified with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Read more about the story here