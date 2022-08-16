FactCheck: Kashmiri hackers did not hack Indian embassy real website

Opposite to what is viral, the website of the Indian embassy in Egypt was not hacked on August 15 – India’s Independence Day.

The news running on different media outlets claims that the official website of the Indian embassy in Cairo (Egypt) was hacked by Kashmiri hackers on August 15 to mark their protest.

The image of the hacked homepage of the website was shared in multiple news stories where the hackers – who claimed to be from Indian Occupied Kashmir – placed Pakistan’s flag.

The message read, “Hacked by IOK Hackers, Hackers are here, and We do not forget”.

However, the information is false. The image of the homepage shared profusely was of a fake website.

The real website of the Indian embassy in Egypt was fully functional on the given date.