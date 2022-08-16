Watch Live

Balochistan University professor shot dead in Quetta

Mohammad Ali was shot at least nine times
Aug 16, 2022
<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Balochistan University professor in Nawa Kali area of Quetta on Tuesday.

Police official said the gunmen riding motorcycles fired on a man at Nawa Kali 1st Stop killing him instantly.

The man was later identified as Mohammad Ali, a professor at the University of Balochistan.

Police personnel rushed to the scene after the firing and moved the body to Civil Hospital.

Initial investigation determined that Professor Ali Mohammad received nine bullet wounds in the head and remaining parts of the body.

Investigotors have collected evidence from the crime scene.

