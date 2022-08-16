Cabinet approves putting ex-SAPM Shahzad Akbar’s name on ECL

The federal cabinet has given nod to include the name of Mirza Shahzad Akbar – ex-SAPM on accountability – in the exit control list (ECL).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired meeting of the federal cabinet at the Prime Minister House.

Sources said that apart from Shahzad Akbar, the cabinet has also approved including names of 10 others including Ziaul Mustafa Naseem in the list.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting names of the individuals in no fly list due to their involvement in a private housing scheme scam.

Soon after PTI was thrown out of power in the center, names of ex-PM Imran Khan’s aides Shahbaz Gill and Mirza Shahzad Akbar were put on stop list of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, they reached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against it and the bench ordered removal of their names.

Soon on April 17, Akbar left for Dubai.

Further, the cabinet also endorsed removing names of 22 people from the no-fly list and allowed three individuals to fly abroad one-time only.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the impacts of climate changes in the country.

PM Shehbaz said that climate change, water security and food security were three interconnected challenges and to cope with these issues, they would have to take immediate steps to save the future generations from their impacts.