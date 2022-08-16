Premier League giants favourite to sign Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo

In a major turn of events it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo may have finally found a club for a potential move this summer.

His second stint at Manchester United didn’t go as planned. Despite his 24 goals in all competitions, United slipped to sixth spot in the Premier League and didn’t qualify for the Champions League.

However, a new report by Caught Offside suggests that Chelsea are suddenly the major favourites to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club.

According to the Athletic, United’s new boss Erik ten Hag is now open to letting Ronaldo leave this summer.

The former Ajax boss is reportedly having difficulty in reintegrating Ronaldo back into the squad after he missed most of the pre-season due to family reasons.

The Blues were linked with Ronaldo earlier in the summer, but it was though that Thomas Tuchel was not convinced the move would be right for his team.

It seams like, things may have changed since then, with Betfair now announcing a rapid change in odds regarding the Portugal international.

Chelsea are currently having difficulty in signing Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This may give Tuchel an opportunity to gamble on Ronaldo instead.

It would be painful for Man Utd fans to see this club legend joining one of their rivals, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising, as the 37-year-old will want to play at the highest level and compete in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner this summer.