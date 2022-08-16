Punjab govt removes top prison officials as minister refutes PTI claims on Gill

After the PTI alleged that Shahbaz Gill, a close confidant of Imran Khan, was being tortured in Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison, the Punjab government removed DIG Prison Rawalpindi Region and Adiala Jail’s Superintendent from their positions on Tuesday.

The move came despite the Punjab home minister refuting the PTI claims that Gill faced maltreatment at the jail.

Shehbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on sedition charges after he allegedly incited personnel of the armed forces to disobey their commanders in a television phone-in (beeper) conversation.

He remains in judicial custody at Adiala jail, which falls in the Punjab province under the PTI and PMLQ coalition.

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar, who hails from the PTI, visited the jail on Tuesday and told reporters that Gill was doing well.

He said there was no question of Gill being subjected to torture as no one would dare to touch him.

“If Gill is subjected to toture, we will not let the officer responsible off the hook,” he said.

Colonel (retired) Dogar said that since Shahbaz Gill was not subjected to torture at the prison, there was no need to conduct a medical examination.

His stance runs against the claims voiced by the PTI for the past few days.

Dogar’s clarification, however, could not stop the Punjab government from acting against jail officials.

Punjab Minister Basharat Raja announced that the Adiala jail superintendent and DIG Prison Rawalpindi Regions had been removed from their positions on Tuesday.

“DIG and Superintendent Adiala Jail are being removed from their posts on their criminal silence about illegal actions being done with political prisoner @SHABAZGIL,” he said in a tweet.

Home minister changes stance

During his visit to Adiala prison, Dogar said that he will try to explain everything to Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Asked if he supported what Gill had said, Dogar replied, “Absolutely not.”

However, shortly after police officials were removed, Dogar tweeted that he had just learned that Gill was put in the death cell on the first night of he was moved to the jail.

The minister said that this was against the law and he had endorsed the removal of both officials.