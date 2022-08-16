Parliament Lodges raid: NA panel summons Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed tomorrow

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges summoned former prime minister Imran Khan and interior minister Sheikh Rasheed at 2pm on Wednesday to inquire them on police action in Parliament Lodges.

The meeting of the NA standing panel was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The committee reviewed the matter pertaining to the Islamabad police raid at Parliament lodges back in March after filing of no-confidence motion against then-PM Imran Khan.

The notices have been sent to Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed which read that the raid was conducted on the directions of the former PM and minister.

Both officials have been directed to appear before the committee at 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

On March 10, the Islamabad Police launched an operation in the Parliament Lodges to arrest the volunteers of Ansarul Islam -– a sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) – who had reached there on the pretext of providing security to their lawmakers.

The incident happened a few days after the then-opposition filed a no-confidence motion against ex-PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat.

The filing of the motion had raised the political temperature.