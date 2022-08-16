FIA tracks down PTI’s Rs1.1 billion received from United States

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has opened a new chapter in a probe into prohibited funding received by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The agency has tracked down Rs1.1 billion that the PTI received from the United States over 11 years.

The PTI accepted the money in 13 accounts between 2010 and 2021 after six registered firms raised funds in the United States.

The prohibited funding case — also known as the foreign funding case – covered only the period before 2014.

SAMAA Investigation Unit revealed earlier this month that PTI continued to receive funding from the United States even after taking power in 2018 and that the last chunk arrived days before Imran Khan was ousted in April.

The FIA probe reveals that the PTI received funds from 7,000 individuals and over 100 companies based in the United States.

More than a dozen PTI officials — all of them US citizens — collected the money on the behalf of the party.

At least Rs340 million were raised between 2010 and 2017.

The FIA has also tracked down Rs280 million received by the PTI after 2018 when Imran Khan took power in Pakistan.

The investigators are now performing a forensic audit of the records.