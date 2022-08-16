Read this before carrying currency on your next flight

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification regarding the submission of customs declaration, making it mandatory for passengers to declare all the currency that they are carrying.

According to the travel guide on the Federal Board of Revenue’s website, there’s no limit on bringing in foreign currencies to Pakistan. People are permitted to carry foreign currencies up to the US $10,000.

Carrying Pakistan currency exceeding Rs3,000 is not permitted and in case a person is going to India a maximum of Rs500 is permitted.

According to a notification issued on August 15, for inbound flights, the CAA has asked the airlines to ensure in-flight announcement by the flight crew for submission of subject declaration wherein the passengers will mention the currency under the regulatory requirements of FATF.

The CAA has asked the airline crew to distribute the declaration during the flight to all the passengers, irrespective of their nationality.

The passengers will be required to deposit the declaration at the customs counter before the immigration desks at international arrival.

For outbound flights, the airlines have asked to direct their staff/travel agents to ensure that they provide a copy of the declaration at the time of booking of ticket.

The airlines have the instructions from the CAA to issue boarding pass only after the passengers deposit the declaration.

Pakistan Customs has also been asked to deploy their staff along with airline staff to supervise and assist the passengers at the dedicated facilitation counter inside the check-in hall.

It will be the duty of the airline to collect the declarations and hand them over to the customs staff after the closure of the flight along with the passenger’s manifest, it added.