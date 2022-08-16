Fakhar powers Pakistan to 315 against Netherlands

Fakhar Zaman scored his seventh ODI ton as Pakistan set a competitive 315-run target against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

After opting to bat in Rotterdam, the Men in Green went off to a horrible start as opener Iman ul Haq (two) was sent packing with 10 runs on the scoreboard.

However, Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam made a valuable contribution of 168 runs for the second wicket to bring the visitors back in the game.

The left-hander completed his seventh ODI ton, while the skipper departed after scoring 74 off 85 deliveries.

Fakhar was eventually run out after scoring 109 facing the same number of deliveries. The southpaw struck 10 boundaries and a maximum.

Apart from them, Khushdil Shah chipped in with 21 off 18 while Mohammad Rizwan scored 14.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and debutant Salman Ali Aga provided finishing touches with brilliant cameos of 48 and 27 respectively to guide the team to 314/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede shared two wickets each.