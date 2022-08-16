Petrol price hike challenged in LHC

The rise in the prices of petrol was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Advocate Azhar Siddiq filed a petition in court on behalf of the judicial activism panel.

The petition highlights how the price of petrol in the world market is decreasing, but the incumbent government still chose to increase the price.

It adds that increasing the price of petrol will add more weightage to the burden of inflation for the masses.

The petitioner pleaded the court to declare the government’s move of increasing the price as null and void.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the coalition government increased the price of petrol by Rs6.72 per litre. This decision was met with criticism from all ends including the public, journalists, politicians and even coalition partners.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she sided with the public and termed the decision as unjust.

She added that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also did not approve of the decision, and he left the meeting being held via video link with the government officials.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Zardari also expressed his concern over the spike in petrol prices.

“PPP is a part of the government and supports it, but there must be consultation on such decisions,” he said.