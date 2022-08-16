Rains continue to lash Karachi

Monsoon rains continued to lash different parts of Karachi on Tuesday.

The areas that began receiving rainfall first included Gulshan-e-Maymar, Port Qasim and Gulshan-e-Hadeed after which rain started gradually in other areas of the city too.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rains will continue throughout the city on Tuesday. The met department has also predicted another spell of rainfall from Tuesday evening that will last till at least August 19.

The district administration is nowhere to be seen despite extraordinary rains continuing since the past month.

People are facing severe problems due to open potholes, manholes and the condition of roads.