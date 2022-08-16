ICC unveils first-ever Women’s FTP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the first-ever Women’s Future Tours Program (FTP) on Tuesday.

The FTP outlines the international cricket calendar, including ICC events and bilateral international series.

According to the FTP, Pakistan Women will play three home and four away series till the 2024.

Apart from that they will also participate in the ICC event in the next three years.

Some of the highlights of the inaugural women’s FTP include:

• Fixtures confirmed for 2022-25 ICC Women’s Championship

• More Test match cricket between countries

• A standalone women’s only Ashes series between Australia and England in 2025

In total there will be over 300 international women’s games played during the next period, which features a total of seven Test matches, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is.

Full list of upcoming major ICC Women’s events:

February 2023 - Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa

September / October 2024 - Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

September / October 2025 - Women’s Cricket World Cup in India

June 2026 - Women’s T20 World Cup in England

February 2027 - Women’s T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka