Finance minister expresses hope for IMF board meeting on Aug 29

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has expressed hope that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting will be held on August 29.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, the financial czar confirmed that he will sign the Letter of Intent received from the IMF and send it back.

Ismail said the IMF disbursement will begin shortly after the board meeting is held.

“The IMF program has already begun,” he said, highlighting how the rupee has been appreciating against the dollar over the past few days.

The PML-N leader pointed out that the strongest currency from August 1 till August 15 was the Pakistani rupee, whereas the Karachi Stock Market was the fastest moving stock market in the world.

“The strength of the rupee should be reflected in the economy,” he maintained.

The federal minister of finance continued to lambaste the PTI government for ruining the economy, as he cited various bad decisions taken during Imran Khan’s tenure. He also accepted that all the previous governments were responsible for the current state of the economy.

“Most of the tax we receive is at the port for imports,” Ismail said. “Otherwise, none of us are willing to pay taxes.”

Journalists and netizens began questioning the finance minister about his decision to increase the price of petrol after he had earlier stated the opposite.

Ismail clarified that he had not said he won’t increase the price, but instead had stated that the tax on petroleum products will not be further increased.