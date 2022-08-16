Aamir Liaquat’s body won’t be exhumed for post-mortem

An Additional and Sessions Court declared the decision to exhume former Member National Assembly and Televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s body for post mortem.

Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua-e-Aamir had challenged the judicial magistrate’s decision to allowe exhumation of the former MNA’s body to conduct post-mortem.

After hearing the argument, the court of Additional Sessions judge-East over-turned the judicial magistrate’s verdict.

On June 9, Aamir Liaquat was found dead in his Karachi residence.

Aamir was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where his staff had rushed him.

Later on, a man approached a Karachi local court for the post-mortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body to ascertain the cause of death.

The counsel of the petitioner, Abdul Ahad, maintained that Aamir Liaquat was a celebrity and a politician, and his sudden death had raised doubts and suspicions among his fans.

The petitioner claimed that the deceased was killed over a property dispute and sought the formation of a special medical board for the autopsy of his body.

The magistrate then ordered post-mortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body which the family had earlier refused despite the request of the police.

The government’s counsel told the court that the deceased’s family did not want the procedure.